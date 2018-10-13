About 4,000 people without power in Riverton and Arborg area

Manitoba Hydro crews are out in the Interlake, trying to get the lights back on for about 4,000 customers.

In a tweet, the utility says customers are without power in the areas near Riverton and Arborg, about 120 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Crews are working to resolve the issue, the utility says.

Right now, the cause of the outage is unknown, and there's no word on how long it'll take to restore power to homes.

Manitoba Hydro couldn't say precisely when the outage started.

