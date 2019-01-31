Power restored for 1,275 Manitoba Hydro customers in East St. Paul

The lights were out — and worse, the heat was off — for 1,275 Manitoba Hydro customers in East St. Paul, just north of Winnipeg, on Thursday morning.

A power line was down at Gateway Road and Pritchard Farm Road, just north of the intersection of the Perimeter Highway and Highway 59, Manitoba Hydro spokesman Bruce Owen said.

Hydro crews restored power by 8:15 a.m., the Manitoba Hydro website said.

With a cold weather alert in effect for most of Manitoba, homes that rely on electricity to keep warm or even just keep their furnace operating cool off quickly.

The temperature at the Winnipeg airport was –31 C at 7 a.m., Environment Canada reported.

<a href="https://twitter.com/manitobahydro?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@manitobahydro</a> Power outtage over in East St. Paul. Is there any update on what's going on? Our building runs on electrical heat and are worried about the water lines. —@b00duh

