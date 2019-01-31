Skip to Main Content
Power restored for 1,275 Manitoba Hydro customers in East St. Paul

The lights were out — and worse, the heat was off — for 1,275 Manitoba Hydro customers in East St. Paul, just north of Winnipeg, on Thursday morning.

Heat back on in Winnipeg bedroom community by 8:15 a.m.

Lara Schroeder · CBC News ·
A Manitoba Hydro worker pulls a tree branch off a hydro line during routine maintenance in Winnipeg. Crews from the Crown corporation restored power after an outage in East St. Paul on Thursday morning. (Lara Schroeder/CBC)

A power line was down at Gateway Road and Pritchard Farm Road, just north of the intersection of the Perimeter Highway and Highway 59, Manitoba Hydro spokesman Bruce Owen said.

Hydro crews restored power by 8:15 a.m., the Manitoba Hydro website said.

With a cold weather alert in effect for most of Manitoba, homes that rely on electricity to keep warm or even just keep their furnace operating cool off quickly.

The temperature at the Winnipeg airport was –31 C at 7 a.m., Environment Canada reported.

