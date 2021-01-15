Downed power line severs natural gas line in North Kildonan

Repairs to a downed power line and severed gas line are underway in East Kildonan in Winnipeg.

A power line fell and severed the natural gas line around 3:30 a.m. near Roch Street and Hawthorne Avenue Friday morning, Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen said.

No one was injured but some homes nearby were evacuated as a precaution.

Manitoba Hydro is working to restore services in the area. The utility's outage map shows 82 customers without power as of 9 a.m.

Manitoba Hydro says no one was hurt after the gas line was severed by a downed power line but nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

More from CBC Manitoba: