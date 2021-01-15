Downed power line severs natural gas line in North Kildonan
Repairs to a downed power line and severed gas line are underway in East Kildonan in Winnipeg.
No one injured but close to 100 people without power Friday morning
A power line fell and severed the natural gas line around 3:30 a.m. near Roch Street and Hawthorne Avenue Friday morning, Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen said.
No one was injured but some homes nearby were evacuated as a precaution.
Manitoba Hydro is working to restore services in the area. The utility's outage map shows 82 customers without power as of 9 a.m.
