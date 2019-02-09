Power restored for most of 9,000 customers affected by outage in Southdale, St. Vital areas

Power has been restored to most of the 9,000 homes and businesses in Winnipeg's Southdale and St. Vital neighbourhoods affected by an outage Saturday.

Manitoba Hydro says power has been restored to almost 80 per cent of affected customers after crews managed to access a downed distribution line and repair the connection.

It will still take a few more hours to restore electricity to the remainder of the affect customers, Manitoba Hydro says.

On Saturday morning, spokesperson Shawna Zeilstra said the outage was caused by a burned conductor on the power line, near Edgemont Drive in Southdale.

Colleen Osborne-Prokop said she heard a boom and the power went out, so she went outside and saw sparks.

But it's in a field where there's a tremendous amount of snow, so the crews couldn't just drive in and access it, she said.

"They need to do some snow removal to get to the line."

Customers in Southdale who still don't have electricity can expect to be without power until around 6 p.m. at the latest.

Several areas in St. Vital have also been without power.

A map showing the affected area as of 1:45 p.m. (Submitted by Manitoba Hydro)

Zeilstra encourages people to follow @ManitobaHydro on Twitter for the latest information.