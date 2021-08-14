'Celebration of life and joy' at 1JustCity's 2nd annual powwow in West Broadway

Wearing colourful jingle dresses, dancers moved around to the beat of the many nearby drummers.

There was a pep in all of their steps at 1JustCity's second annual powwow and community feast at the Broadway Neighbourhood Centre field in Winnipeg on Saturday afternoon.

"We've heard comments from the MCs, the dancers and the drummers that this feels like the first powwow they've been to in 100 years because it's been so long since they've been able to gather," said Josh Ward, a community facilitator at the organization.

Lori Abraham, 1JustCity's Indigenous cultural program director, described the event as a "celebration of life and joy," especially considering powwows have been a rare occurrence in Manitoba since the start of the pandemic.

Lori Abraham is the Indigenous cultural director for 1JustCity. (Walter Bernal/CBC)

"There's been a lot of heavy news topics that have been circulating, so this is really a chance for folks to understand that we still celebrate and we still are very much active in times of grieving," says Abraham.

"This is our summer event to celebrate."

In light of the recent discoveries of unmarked graves at former residential school sites across the country, the importance of Saturday's pow wow as it relates to reconciliation was not lost on Ward.

"I think every Canadian has a duty to heal this wound in our country. It's deep and it's ugly, and when you work with 1JustCity we see the effects of it everyday," he said.

"We operate three community drop-in centres in the city and a huge percentage of people who come in through our doors are Indigenous. We know that's not a coincidence or a failing on Indigenous people, but rather a reflection of the historical and the ongoing trauma and abuse and oppression.

"We all have a responsibility as Canadians to be involved in this."

The event was part of 1JustCity's commitment to offer cultural programming to facilitate teachings, celebration, healing and spiritual growth.

Abraham said the powwow provided an extra opportunity outside of 1JustCity's programming to educate people about what the powwow is and what it means to Indigenous people.

Dancers take part in 1JustCity's second annual powwow and community feast at the Broadway Neighbourhood Centre field on Saturday afternoon. (Walter Bernal/CBC)

"Initially the goal of the first event was to teach our small, drop-in communities about powwow and Indigenous culture, and since then we've opened up our space to everyone so it can be visible and everyone can learn about this," she said.

Wolseley MLA Lisa Naylor estimated the crowd at Saturday's powwow was about triple the size of the the inaugural event held last August — and the diverse crowd on Saturday caught her eye.

"More Indigenous people in the community feel like they can come out and be a part of their culture right here at home, and ... lots of non-Indigenous folks are interested in learning and joining in that celebration," she said.

Dancers, including 1JustCity community facilitator Josh Ward (second from left), are pictured at the event. (Walter Bernal/CBC)

"If you look around you'll see that there's settlers here, there's new Canadians and Indigenous people sharing in what's going on today.

"It's a great opportunity to share culture, to help people get a taste and an idea of some of the very important and dignified traditions that happen within Indigenous communities."