New report sheds light on supports needed for Manitoba students experiencing poverty

A provincial task force released a final report on Friday outlining ways Manitoba can better support school kids experiencing poverty, including by offering more access to Indigenous language teachers and programs, barrier-free transportation and in-school meal programs.

The poverty and education task force, established in 2021, was created to study the effects of poverty on education and determine the actions needed to lift those barriers for Manitoba students, the province said in a Friday news release.

The recommendations in the final report were formed by feedback from 2,000 students, school staff and community members, which was gathered through engagement sessions and a high school student survey between April and August 2022.

"There is a deep relationship between health outcomes, school success, socio-economic status, and overall quality of life," the report said.

On Friday, the province pledged an ongoing review of the report's recommendations, and said it is immediately committed to examining in-school meal programs and developing an anti-racism policy for Manitoba schools.

Nearly $600,000 was also promised to expand the province's community schools program to an additional five schools in communities experiencing extreme poverty.

The program, created in 2005, currently supports 31 schools throughout the province by funding community and parent support workers.

The report's recommendations span nine categories, including food security, mental health and specific supports needed for Indigenous students and those living in foster care.

One recommendation suggested the province explore creating a framework model to treat schools as community hubs, increasing health services and resources offered to students experiencing poverty through partnerships with other school divisions, as well as government and community organizations.

Community was a common theme brought up during the engagement process, the report said.

"Schools are generally seen as safe places with familiarity and close proximity, which makes them ideal places to provide support," it said.

Racist remarks in survey

But some feedback in the high school student survey demonstrated inadequate poverty and racism education in Manitoba, the report said, as several racist comments were made toward Indigenous people and students experiencing poverty.

The government is currently working with school divisions that have created their own anti-racism policies, such as the Seven Oaks School Division, to develop a similar strategy for schools across the province, the report said.

The recruitment and retention of Indigenous teachers and those from other underrepresented groups should be a priority, the report said, and Indigenous language teachers should be taken into consideration whether or not they have formal credentials.

Indigenous language courses offered for high school credit were recommended, as well as language immersion programs for kids in kindergarten through Grade 12. Graduation coaches for Indigenous students and additional credit options for treaty and land-based education should also be made available, the report said.

Supports for children living in foster care were also recommended, including rooms where kids can visit their families, increasing awareness of the tuition waiver program for former kids in care and strengthening ties between Indigenous students in care and elders.

Transportation, technology access

Access to free bus passes and changes to the Public Schools Act were also suggested to ensure barrier-free transportation options for kids experiencing poverty.

The act's transportation section currently says students must live 1.6 kilometres or more from their nearest school to receive a ride at no personal cost. Transportation is provided for other sub-groups under the act, such as students with disabilities, but it does not mention children experiencing poverty, the report said.

The pandemic put a spotlight on a lack of technology and internet access for some students, the report said, which affected Indigenous and newcomer students more than their peers.

The report recommended the province offer more affordable internet access in rural and northern Manitoba through partnerships with service providers.

Funding for devices for kids experiencing poverty should also be allocated, as well as computer loan programs and after-hour tech support, it said.