'I'm a Christian who pretty much despises Christmas': How a Winnipeg street preacher gets through the holidays

I must confess.

I'm a Christian — a missionary even — who pretty much despises Christmas.

A rare breed, it turns out.

It's true. I need not go into the gory details (of which there are many), but the classic Saturday Night Live sketch about dysfunctional family Christmas is a pretty accurate depiction of what I had to deal with growing up.

The wounds never really healed.

Then, later in life, my marriage totally disintegrated, just a few days before Christmas.

Ouch.

The dread starts in late November, when it begins to feel like I'm being force fed an often fake seasonal cheer.

I'm a massive music fan, but Christmas music makes my skin crawl.

No matter where I go — whether in a church, a store, restaurant, hospital and even in my car on the radio — it seeps into my consciousness and tries to wreck my day.

There is however one Christmas song, O Holy Night, (preferably sung by Aaron Neville), that resonates with me.

Actually, it's just two lyric lines that choke me up at every listen:

"Long lay the world in sin and error pining.

Till He appeared and the soul felt its worth."

I put up a Christmas tree and I count my blessings.

You see, I really do love Christ Jesus, the baby who was born as the saviour of the world.

But my inner cynic sides with historians, who point out that His birth date was nowhere near Dec. 25.

I do believe, however, that Jesus was born in Bethlehem, that the wise men really did show up with gold, frankincense and myrrh and that His birth fulfilled ancient prophecy.

When the holiday lights come out, the gloom sets in for many Manitobans during the Christmas season. Dempsey has found some ways to fight that. (CBC)

I'm not a complete Grinch.

I watch the only two Christmas movies that encapsulate my mood: the classic television special How the Grinch Stole Christmas and, of course, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas.

I often host a Christmas morning brunch for a few of the many refugees and international students in my life.

Dempsey nourishes her soul by breaking bread with friends. (Submitted by Gaylene Dempsey)

I put up a Christmas tree and I like to sit in the dark, with the room shimmering from the tree lights, and count my blessings.

But in order to not completely slide into a funk, I've found that stepping into the season with a few intentional practices helps me get through until the new year.

Buy nothing

As an urban missionary, I live a relatively simple life with little room in my budget for gifts. This means I don't have to participate in the consumer vortex that sucks a lot of people into debt and frenzy.

My only splurges are really good bacon for my Christmas morning brunch and lovely flower bouquets, both for my own pleasure, and as hospitality gifts when I'm invited to other people's homes.

Cultural diversity

Not every culture does Christmas like we do.

During the season, I prefer to spend time with my friends from other countries, because their customs make more sense to me.

Gaylene Dempsey, left, staves off seasonal sadness by spending time with good friends. (Submitted by Gaylene Dempsey)

I can drop into their homes unannounced any time throughout the holidays, and be treated like family, fed exotic delicacies (if you've never tried walnut-stuffed dates with cardamom tea, you haven't fully lived) and no gift exchange is required.

Drive-by charity

My spiritual daughter has a long held tradition she's included me in, right before Christmas.

She raises money from her friends and drives around the inner city delivering treats to unsuspecting pedestrians.

Somehow every year, I find myself heartened to face Christmas.

One year it was pizza and soft drinks, and more recently gift cards for grocery and department stores, restaurants and the like.

The looks on their faces when we roll up on them can be hilarious: "what the heck do you want?"

But their responses, when we gift them presents with no strings attached, are priceless.

Remember the least of these

There is a long held belief in the Christian ethos that is directly out of the Bible:

Remember those in prison as if you were their fellow prisoners, and those who are mistreated as if you yourselves were suffering. (Hebrews 13:1-3)

For almost a decade, I've written cards and letters to those in jail over Christmas, many of whom I know — and even some I don't know — who are incarcerated in Alberta, Saskatchewan and here in Manitoba.

Dempsey says every year, she sends cards to people spending Christmas behind bars. (Submitted by Gaylene Dempsey)

The rewards are always my favourite gifts — getting phone calls from them throughout Christmas week, saying they only received one card and it was from me.

It never fails to touch my heart.

And somehow every year I find myself heartened to face Christmas, because no matter what, He always appears and my soul really does feel its worth.

