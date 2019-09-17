For many parents, the thought of having the eventual "sex talk" with your teen can invoke the blood-curdling anxiety that's captured in Edvard Munch's painting The Scream.

But it doesn't have to be this way.

As a new parent, I know it's my responsibility to have ongoing conversations with my son that complement the (hopefully) comprehensive sexual health education he will receive in school. Let's not leave these lessons about sex up to social media, their peers or even porn.

Instead, let's have honest, ongoing conversations with our children. They are already talking about it; so you're not introducing it. You're just joining in on the conversation.

Furthermore, let's talk about more than just avoiding the risks, such as pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections.

Instead, let's talk about the four c's; consent, collaboration, communication and care.

Cajoling, pressuring or coercing someone to be with us is never a way to build a healthy relationship. - Farrah Khan

As an educator, I travel across the country speaking about consent, sexual health and pleasure at high schools, universities and colleges. I've noticed that too often, conversations about consent are taught as a checkbox — an obstacle a partner needs to get past, to gain access to sex.

We all have to let go of the myths we are taught; that sex is a conquest. It's something that is won, like a game.

Cajoling, pressuring or coercing someone to be with us is never a way to build a healthy relationship. So we need to talk to our kids about rejection. Specifically, that having your sexual advances rejected is not a source of shame; it is normal.

Remind them that it's OK if someone is not into them. It's not about shame or being unlovable. It's about someone feeling safe enough to say "not this time" or "not ever."

A "no" to you is a "yes" to themselves, and isn't that what we want? We want to be with people who want to be with us.

In other words, we want our kids to develop emotional resilience. To be open to hearing "no," to be confident when they say "yes."

Help kids think through questions

Create space for them to explore setting boundaries. It shouldn't make them feel prudish or concerned about upsetting another person.

Help them think through questions like, "am I comfortable telling my partner that a particular activity they enjoy doesn't give me pleasure?" or "how do I know if something gives me pleasure?" or "do I know how to tell someone when an activity isn't pleasurable?"

We need to talk to our sons about the myth that they are supposed to magically know everything about sex. - Farrah Khan

And here's an important one: "How do I tell my friends I'm queer or questioning?"

Remind your kid that they already know how to practise consent. They tell you not to post a particular picture of them on social media, right? They refrain from hugging a family member they don't like, right? Again, they know how practise consent.

We have to instill in our kids the idea that they can trust themselves, when something doesn't feel right. Let them know they have a right to walk away from an unwelcome situation or an unsafe relationship.

Busting myths

Here's another key to building a culture of consent: we need to talk to our sons about the myth that they are supposed to magically know everything about sex at the age of 15.

Or that if young women are interested in the sexual pleasure they deserve to be ridiculed as "sluts."

We need to bust those myths altogether. No matter their gender or sexuality, sex should be pleasurable for all involved.

And here's something your kids should know: in their lifetime, they will know someone who has been harmed by sexual violence.

Statistics Canada notes that of the 636,000 self-reported incidents of sexual assault in 2014, 41 per cent of them were students.

Another sobering statistic? Of all self-reported sexual assaults, 47 per cent were committed against girls and women aged 15 to 24.

Knowing how to support the one who was harmed is one of the best things your child can do. They need to believe the person. Respect their boundaries. Ask what support they need. Validate them and have empathy.

Knowing how to deal with disclosures of sexual violence is an important part of building a culture of consent.

Most importantly, we have to check our own values, ideas and even shame around sex and consent.

How do we know what we know, and it is accurate? What do we need to learn more to be better caregivers and mentors to our children?

Do not hesitate to get support.

There are helpful sexual health resources in Manitoba, including the Sexuality Education Resource Centre Manitoba. Staff are there specifically to support you and your family.

Finally, remember: you've got this.

Survivors of sexual assaults can file anonymous reports with Klinic Community Health's sexual assault crisis line at any time (1-888-292-7565) and arrange to meet and work with on-staff counsellors

Sexual assaults can be called in to 911 in the event of an emergency or to the Winnipeg police non-emergency line at 204-986-6222.

You can join Farrah Khan in celebrating SERC Manitoba's 85th anniversary at the Winnipeg Art Gallery on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.

Khan's company, Possibility Seeds, has just released a report called Courage to Act: Developing a National Framework to Address and Prevent Gender-Based Violence on Post-Secondary Campuses in Canada.

This column is part of CBC's Opinion section. For more information about this section, please read this editor's blog and our FAQ.