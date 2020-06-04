Silence no longer an option, says white Winnipeg mom of black child targeted by racist graffiti

Years from now we will talk of life pre- and post-COVID-19.

But for me, there was another significant shift during the pandemic.

It happened on April 15 — the day that I realized I cannot protect my black daughter from the racism that permeates every part of our society — a racism that is both visible (as was apparent that day), and invisible, seeped into the society in which we live.

My husband is black. I am white. We are both immigrants to Canada, settlers on this land.

Our child is a toddler. Mischievous, funny, curious and smart. She is empathetic and aware of her surroundings.

I think that's why on that afternoon, she didn't follow me out to the pathway outside our home in a quiet, middle-class neighbourhood, as she usually would, my little shadow.

Instead, she stayed inside watching from the window, as I got down on my hands and knees and scrubbed the racial slurs that someone had written outside our home and on our pathway.

As white people, it may be uncomfortable to talk about, but racism structures our everyday lives.

Pauline Tennent, left, with her daughter, Sophie. 'My discomfort cannot take precedence over the struggles of black and brown peoples for respect, for equity ... and now for their lives,' Tennent says. (Submitted by Pauline Tennent)

In our society, we value property over the lives of young Indigenous people killed after liquor store robberies (with venom spewed out in the comment sections of online news stories to justify those deaths).

It is so normalized.

Racism is not a sign of a broken system. The system is doing exactly as it intended — bolstering white supremacy.

Racism has become so ingrained that as a white person, I don't need to see it. I don't have to acknowledge it.

Perhaps that is why I was so naive that this could happen to us.

Ignorant comments not anomalies

We — correction, my husband and child — have been subject to the ignorance of complete strangers (specifically white strangers) simply by virtue of their blackness.

There was the time when my child was perhaps only a month old. An older white woman in the pharmacy saw us shopping, pulled off the cozy cover where my newborn was snuggled inside, and asked us almost incredulously "is it black?"

There was the time in an elevator when a man looked to my husband and I, and then to my daughter, and said with a smile, "Her hair is gorgeous. Thank God it's not like her dad's."

We stared in awe, mouth open, not knowing what to say.

I often wish I could see him now, and show how my daughter's poker-straight hair has turned into beautiful curls, much more like her dad's than mine.

My daughter's skin is celebrated for being so light, with strangers smiling as they tell her dad and I, "She's so beautiful. I hope her skin stays light."

And again, I've responded only with my silence, hoping that these comments would be anomalies. But I've come to see that as wishful thinking.

My silence privileges my comfort and the comfort of those strangers. It does nothing for my daughter.

I think of black people in our communities and little black children in my family's lives, and my heart hurts, thinking that they will internalize this message that their skin has to be light to be beautiful. And my comfort, my white comfort, becomes completely irrelevant.

On April 15, I had actually noticed the green marks on the sidewalk earlier in the morning.

'Hatred that I will never truly know'

My daughter and I were looking out the window as we do each morning, but the bare tree in the front of our yard blocked the view.

I thought the green marks were related to COVID-19. In my naiveté, I smiled, thinking perhaps some messages of hope during the pandemic.

It wasn't until late in the day, from a different angle, I saw those beginning letters "N-I- …"

It hadn't been there when my husband — working in a position considered essential — had left for work that morning.

I could not believe that someone would have been so brazen to do this in broad daylight for all to see.

This is not just graffiti. This is hate speech. - Pauline Tennent

I also could not believe that many people had been outside that day, walking their dogs, playing with their children, and wouldn't think to knock on our door to mention these racial slurs sprawled across our home.

I initially assumed it to be written by someone who is white, but really it doesn't matter. That it was written is pain enough, and is evidence of the continued way that anyone not white is subject to a form of hatred that I will never truly know or experience.

My immediate thought was to wash it away, to hide the hatred and maybe also my discomfort. Ugliness is hard to look at.

Pauline Tennent says her young daughter and others in the family experience racist comments about their looks. 'My heart hurts thinking that they will internalize this message that their skin has to be light to be beautiful,' she says. (Submitted by Pauline Tennent)

I took a photograph on my phone, putting it in my "hidden" album. I didn't want my husband seeing this. Or my daughter. I don't care if she doesn't know that word. I didn't want that memory seeped into her unconscious.

I called non-emergency police, wanting to report graffiti. The automated message told me to call back the next business day. But this is not just graffiti, this is hate speech.

I called again and within a few hours, a white police officer came to take a report. As part of his report, he also asked if there were any swastikas also drawn. It seems this too is a common occurrence.

The officer recommended cameras as a precaution and my brother, who is white, responded jokingly that alongside the cameras, we'd be getting a baseball bat.

The officer chuckled in response, before stating, "Just don't tell me about that." I wonder if his reaction would have been the same if my husband said that.

'Racism is structured into our societies'

I am grateful for the community of people we have in our lives.

When I shared this incident with friends, many responded first with shock, but also anger and sadness on our behalf.

But that pain is held primarily by my husband, and unknowingly at this point in her life, by my child. It is a pain that I cannot know.

My black friends also shared with me their first experiences of racial discrimination. Of being called that word. They all had experienced it from a young age.

The privilege I have by virtue of my white skin means that this is new to me.

All too often discomfort is used, primarily by white people, to avoid talking about race. It is as if to acknowledge race is to make it a reality.

But racism is structured into our societies and we need to acknowledge it. And we need to stop acting so shocked when it happens. It is very real for people of colour.

Look at the very public death of George Floyd, held down by police officers in Minneapolis until he died.

My discomfort, or the discomfort of my neighbours to give me a heads-up about the hate scribbled on my pathway, cannot take precedence over the struggles of black and brown peoples for respect, for equity, for their rights, for justice, and now for their lives.

White fragility can no longer be an excuse.

We need to have difficult conversations, to be uncomfortable. Rather than hide this experience from my nephews — white, male, middle-class and able-bodied — I will share this experience with them so that they will begin to know the world that their beloved cousin will walk in, but also to equip them as to how best to walk beside her.

'She is and will be seen as a black woman'

To my family and I, our beloved little girl is just that — our child.

She is biracial, mixed, black and white.

But to the world, she is and will be seen as a black woman, privileged for her light skin, but also discriminated against for her blackness.

And that means that her path will not always be easy, that she will not be "in the same boat" or at the same starting line as children who are white.

Luckily, she is surrounded by black men and women who can help raise her up, and I want to make sure that I am there, right behind her, showing her that she will be embraced and loved by us for exactly who she is — a strong, black woman.

I was glad when summer came, when that massive tree in our front yard sprouted its leaves, because it gave me some sense of protection.

We each patrol our home, checking the exterior at every little noise. We wonder who it was who would have taken the time to write this hatred.

But more importantly, we are working to provide a supportive environment for our black child to thrive, so that she can be loved and proud of who she is.

And so I ask you — fellow white parents — to talk about race with our children, especially white children.

People of colour are required to have to have these conversations to equip their children to navigate the world and sometimes to help teach them how to survive.

It is only by talking about racism and the way it is structured in our systems, about acknowledging its ugliness, that we can begin to address it.

