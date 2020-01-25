Celebrating the Lunar New Year 2020, Winnipeg-style

Shanghai, China, might be 10,000 kilometres away from Winnipeg — but that didn't stop local grad students from celebrating the Lunar New Year in style, complete with friends, food and laughter.

Cheng Zhang, who is from Shanghai, welcomed friends into his small University of Winnipeg dorm room to give them a taste of home, and celebrate traditions they all grew up with.

That included, of course, watching the national Chinese New Year's Eve Gala, televised annually.

The CBC's Tyson Koschik was invited to join in as they rang in the the Year of the Rat.