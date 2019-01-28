On Tuesday, Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor unveiled Canada's new food guide.

Instead of eating food from four groups, Canadians are now encouraged to follow three guidelines on what to eat regularly, what to avoid, and the importance of cooking and preparing meals at home.

Rather than an emphasis on food groups and recommended servings, Health Canada recommends eating "plenty of vegetables and fruits, whole grain foods and protein foods. Choose protein foods that come from plants more often."

The new guide also recommends replacing fruit juice with water; a move that the members of HUNKS, a Winnipeg sketch comedy troupe, say has left them "mock horrified."

Here is their reaction to the new guide.

HUNKS sketch comedy group member reacts to news of a revised Canada's Food Guide. (Submitted by HUNKS)

When I heard there was a new Canada food guide, I nearly spit out my morning cup of hot butter all over the dessert pizza I'd been working on since the night before!

Like every Canadian, I reference Canada's Food Guide for every single meal: breakfast, lunch, afternoon pantry raid, dinner, evening snack, bedtime gorge, midnight cheese run — the list goes on.

I even keep a laminated copy of the food guide in my wallet in case I end up in some sort of Cast Away situation.

The original Canada's Food Guide has always been this country's lighthouse in the dark and stormy seas of life. Now, we're rudderless in an ocean of ridiculousness and quinoa. - HUNKS

I was raised to believe there were three universal truths in this world: death, taxes and the infallibility of Health Canada's food guide.

So imagine my horror and disgust when I read about the recent changes to the guide.

This new food guide is a travesty. It no longer tells us how much to eat, and they've done away with food groups ENTIRELY!

What's next? Socialism? In Canada?

Taking a sip of new food 'villian' the juice box. (Submitted by HUNKS)

For example, juice boxes are now on the naughty list.

Huh?!?

If juice boxes are so unhealthy, how come they give kids enough energy to stay up way past their bedtime?

What are we supposed to drink, according to the new food guide? Water? Like some sort of animal?

Speaking of animals, where are all the animal products in the new guide? When Noah ate two of every animal, he did so according to the gospel of Canada's Food Guide.

This is utter madness. If I'm not supposed to eat that much meat, then why am I even hunting elephants anymore? For the ivory? Because it's certainly not fun! It is very stressful.

It's tough to let go of that fistful of meat, regardless of what the food guide says. (Photo illustration/HUNKS)

How dare they! How am I going to explain to my kids that eating a fist full of loose meat on the bus is all of a sudden "not healthy?" Sure, I might not have any kids, but my doctor insists that my infertility is in NO WAY food-related.

As a matter of fact, my doctor also strongly disagrees with the changes to Canada's Food Guide. Yes, he is 103 years old and still eats four packs of cigarettes a day, but he's a good guy and he lets me borrow his car sometimes!

The members of HUNKS say they'll hold on to their beloved cheese. (Submitted by HUNKS)

They've gone and done away with cheese, too. CHEESE! What kind of monster can look a cow square in the nipple and say, "We don't need you anymore"? That's just what we need in this economy: more cows collecting Employment Insurance.

And we're supposed to avoid bread? How? What the heck am I supposed to carb-load with before my morning calisthenics? A loaf of asparagus? My personal trainer was right, this government is OUT. OF. CONTROL!

Leafy greens are hard to stomach, according to HUNKS. (Submitted by HUNKS)

Now, because of this war on white flour, I have to replace my afternoon cup of pancake batter with a cup of hot lettuce? How is that supposed to put me down for my afternoon nap?

Canada's original food guide has always been there to hold our hand through the eating process. It was our rainbow in a rainstorm, except at the end of that rainbow there was no pot of gold. There was a bowl of cheese. And the bowl was made of bread!

Whether we were eating a steak dipped in yogurt or washing down a pint of wet bread with our favourite juice box, Canada's Food Guide gave us something to believe in. It assured us that a mostly Jell-O salad with some celery floating around in there was totally fine. It's green, isn't it?

Apparently, that's not good enough anymore.

Well, you know what? If a 75-year-old food guide is wrong, I don't want to be right.

