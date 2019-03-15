Speaking their truth: 2 Manitoba spiritual leaders on the search for honesty in politics

Canadians are still divided when it comes to determining whose "truth" to believe in the fallout of the federal government's SNC-Lavalin scandal.

Former minister of justice Jody Wilson-Raybould says there was a calculated campaign by the prime minister's office to push her to negotiate a deferred prosecution agreement with the company, so it could avoid trial.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of his team have a different version of events.

So how does one know whose truth is the honest truth?

The CBC asked two Manitoba leaders to give us their spiritual perspective on the search for truth-tellers.

Geraldine Shingoose

I recall the elders talking to me about truth-telling: when somebody speaks the truth, it opens a new doorway to Spirit.

As a grandmother, I had many experiences of individuals sharing their truth with me.

'When a leader is sharing, I listen for their intent,' says Geraldine 'Gramma' Shingoose. 'Are they speaking or sharing from Spirit? Are they speaking for the people and not of themselves?' (Bridget Forbes/CBC)

I reflect back on the Truth and Reconciliation 2013 national event in Vancouver, B.C. Myself and other residential school survivors shared our truth. I shared my nine-year residential school experience in front of the TRC panel.

Upon finishing my story, I was taken to the backstage, where elders used sacred medicines to smudge me. Brushing me with the eagle fan, I felt at peace knowing I shared my genocide story.

But what came next always stays with me. One of the elders spoke to me and told me I would be sharing my voice in the future. The elder told me when I do share my voice, I need to share it in a kind way.

That's when the elders also told me that when speaking the truth, one opens the doorway to Spirit.

When a leader speaks, are they sincere? Are they genuine? - ' Gramma ' Geraldine Shingoose

Today, our leaders carry a huge responsibility. They lead communities, they lead nations and they lead countries for all people.

In their leadership they share truth in all they do.

When a leader is sharing, I listen for their intent. Are they speaking or sharing from Spirit? Are they speaking for the people and not of themselves? When a leader speaks, are they sincere? Are they genuine? Do they carry integrity and do they carry love for all people?

l have been guided by elders in ceremony and listened to their teachings.

I have come to learn they are the true leaders as they carry so much compassion and love for the people.

Chi Miiwetch.

Rabbi Matthew Leibl

How can you tell when someone is telling the truth?

I approach this question from the perspective of someone who went to journalism school (where we're taught to seek out the truth), then worked for six years as a broadcaster on TSN (where we spent a lot of time sifting through interviews with players, coaches, and executives who always play their cards close to the vest), and now as a rabbi (where everyday people express to me what they've seen or how they feel).

I start with what they say. The words they use.

Is there a lot of jargon? Cliches? Buzzwords?

In sports, a big one was "lower-body injury." These are lazy and easy fallbacks for people avoiding the truth. The truth is often hard. If they're using terms to soften the blow — something is up.

The truth doesn't need to be sold. The truth speaks for itself. - Rabbi Matthew Leibl

Are they talking a lot? Are they repeating themselves to convince you or make a point?

The truth doesn't need to be sold. The truth speaks for itself. If they seem rehearsed and are working too hard — something is up.

The next stop is what don't they say. What are they leaving out?

'Emotion and truth go hand in hand,' says Rabbi Matthew Leibl. (Wendy Buelow/CBC)

A trick a lot of people use — often without realizing — is passive voice instead of active voice to avoid telling the whole story. And the truth is the whole story:

"I got hit in the head."

"Oh yeah? Who hit you in the head? Why did you get hit in the head?"

If they're leaving out critical pieces of the story — something is up.

Next — what do their bodies and faces say?

Their words may be telling one story, while their expressions tell a different one.

Maybe they're touching their faces a lot. Fidgeting nervously. Bouncing their legs. Squirming in their seats. Sweating. If they look nervous or uncomfortable — something is up.

And the last trick is to recognize emotion.

Emotion and truth go hand in hand. Sadness. Anger. Genuine joy. People can't often control these emotions and lie at the same time.

If there's genuine emotion in a person's voice — that's usually the truth.

