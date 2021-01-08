If Manitobans think violence, hate seen in U.S. can't happen here, 'Why not?' asks expat

As a pandemic coping strategy, we've mostly banished American television news from our house.

But on Jan. 6, I found myself unable to look and unable to turn away from the flood of graphic images.

The mob of Trump loyalists draped in Confederate and American flags and MAGA gear were scaling the walls of the American capital, smashing windows and letting themselves inside, while the police appeared unequipped or unwilling to stop them.

It was extreme, it was unhinged, it was unprecedented — but also not that surprising.

The overwhelming impact of fake news, the rise of conspiracy theories like QAnon, the decades of injustice and increasing financial inequality, the goading and encouragement of their president — not to mention the instability and seemingly endless uncertainty and grief of the ongoing pandemic — made the moment almost predictable.

My American friends and family watched like me; mostly in muted, stunned silence. But several of my usually subdued Canadian friends wanted to talk about it, texting me things like, "It's finally happening; America is fulfilling its promise," (irony intended) or "I hate the U.S." (no irony intended).

Pro-Trump protesters storm into the U.S. Capitol during clashes with police on Wednesday. There are obvious differences between Canada and the U.S., says dual citizen Melissa Steele, 'but neither country is immune from the very real threat of fascism, which finds its voice when citizens lose faith in their political institutions.' (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

It was that familiar, gloating glee that polite Canadians whisper, when America bares its crooked, gapped, rotting teeth.

But are we really safe here in Canada from the rot that brought America within a hair's breadth of the complete disintegration of its democracy? For Canadians who think it can't happen here, why not?

I am a dual citizen of Canada and the United States. My parents were California hippies who came to Canada, in part, because the atrocities of the Vietnam war, the draft and the failures of social, economic and racial progress in their home country caused them to give up on America.

From my vantage point as a dual citizen, there are differences. But neither country is immune from the very real threat of fascism, which finds its voice when citizens lose faith in their political institutions.

Canadians 'whisper our hate and racism'

There are obvious advantages to being Canadian — fewer wars, more health care and mostly functional public education. We have hate laws which mitigate some of the worst inciting of violence that goes on in the U.S., though with social media, these laws are weakened greatly.

We have election finance laws, which somewhat limit corporate influence on democracy.

We are polite and whisper our hate and racism, while Americans are loud and relentless in speaking their truths, no matter how offensive.

Both our countries are founded on Indigenous genocide, while America is also born out of slavery. These cruel foundations sully the American narrative of freedom, independence and innovation, just as they mar the Canadian narrative of acceptance, restraint and co-operation.

Neither place has overcome its racist beginnings. Rather, both continue to entrench that through ongoing disparities in income, health, quality of life and life expectancy, incarceration rates and on and on.

In both countries, the statistics tell us no, we aren't in this together. - Melissa Steele

"Stay home because we're all in this together," our leaders in both countries tell us, as they jet off to island vacations or exotic golf destinations.

And in both countries, the statistics tell us no, we aren't in this together, but rather racial and economic disparity trumps everything (ironic word choice intended), including who gets to survive this pandemic and who does not.

Parallels in Manitoba

In Manitoba, we have a government which is intent on crushing unions, reducing and limiting universal health care and undermining public schools. According to our premier, a pandemic is no excuse to slow down this agenda.

Like the Trump White House, our government spent the first eight months of the pandemic waxing poetic about optimism and the economy, rather than mobilizing resources to preserve human lives.

Our premier's divide and conquer comments re: vaccine rollouts for "Indigenous folks" versus "Manitobans" parallel the Trumpian code approach he uses to let white people know he has their backs, and will reinforce the myths that inequality and injustice are the fault of disadvantaged minorities.

White supremacist organizations, conspiracy theory groups like QAnon and "pro-freedom" anti-mask and anti-vaxxer groups are growing in the United States, all born out of fake news, frustration, distrust, despair, racist nods and inadequate health care and education systems.

These same groups are growing in Canada. Currently in Manitoba, we lack a leader with anything like Trump's bizarre charisma or the audacity to overtly harness these fringe elements. We are blessed with a leadership utterly lacking in charisma and imagination and only minimally audacious.

That's no reason to believe we are in the clear.

This column is part of CBC's Opinion section. For more information about this section, please read this editor's blog and our FAQ.