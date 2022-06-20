Pothole damage claims skyrocket

Manitoba drivers have already made a whopping 1,914 pothole-related insurance claims this year — almost four times higher than the total number in 2021.

Where normally Manitoba Public Insurance would have logged between 200 to 300 such damage claims by now, 2022 has brought an avalanche, as vehicles plunged into open spaces on streets that often resembled lunar landscapes.

