Winnipeg pot producer's operations suspended, product seized

The Manitoba government has shut down operations of a Winnipeg-based licensed pot producer after Health Canada issued a recall notice for two of its cannabis strains last week because of contamination concerns.

Health Canada started an investigation into the two Bonify Ltd. strains — Cherry Lime Pie and Warlock Kush — on Dec. 13.

Roughly 52 units (total) of the 3.5-gram packages of each strain were sold at Cannabis Co. in Regina, Spiritleaf in Moose Jaw and the Pot Shack in Saskatoon from Nov. 20 to 30, Health Canada officials said.

On Thursday, the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba and Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries announced the suspension of the sale of Bonify products, which have been seized from all licensed retailers in Manitoba.

Anyone who has bought Bonify cannabis products should return them in their original packaging to the store where they were purchased for a refund, provincial officials said.

"The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba, working in co-operation with Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Corp. and Health Canada, has identified quality control issues in respect of cannabis products produced by Bonify," says a notice sent to all Manitoba pot retailers on Thursday.

"In accordance with the terms and conditions of your retail cannabis licence, you cannot sell cannabis that has quality control issues."

In a statement posted to Bonify's Twitter account Thursday the company's board of directors said a thorough review by Health Canada and independent third-party consultant, RavenQuest Technologies Inc., found "irregularities pertaining to the recalled product."

In a second tweet the company said an investigation into the irregularities is ongoing and the board would not make further comment until the investigation is concluded.

Last week, Health Canada said the two recalled strains had "not meet some of the microbial and chemical contaminant limits as specified by the good production practices requirements of the cannabis regulations."

Neither Health Canada nor Bonify received any reports of adverse reactions to the recalled pot, Health Canada said last week, and no complaints about the product had been filed.

