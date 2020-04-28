Postmedia closing several Manitoba, Ontario newspapers due to economic downturn
15 newspapers to be permanently closed, letter to employees says
Postmedia will be closing several papers in communities across Manitoba and parts of Ontario due to dwindling revenue, the company announced Tuesday.
A letter to Postmedia employees from president and chief executive Andrew MacLeod says the company has been hit hard by the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, with its advertising revenues suffering significant losses.
As a result, 15 community newspapers across Manitoba and in the Windsor-Essex area of Ontario will be closed permanently, because they are not financially sustainable, the letter, obtained by CBC News, says.
In Manitoba, the newspaper chain will be closing the Altona Red River Valley Echo, Carman Valley Leader, Interlake Spectator (Gimli), Morden Times, Selkirk Journal, Stonewall Argus & Teulon Times, Winkler Times, and The Prairie Farmer.
In Ontario, the company is closing Kingsville Reporter, Lakeshore News (Windsor-Essex), LaSalle Post, Napanee Guide, Paris Star, Tecumseh Shoreline Week and the Tilbury Times.
A Postmedia spokesperson said the final print editions will run May 4.
A total of 30 employees will be laid off as a result, the spokesperson said via email.
