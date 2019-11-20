Pallister labelled 'control freak,' accused of meddling with post-secondary institutions

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says mandate letters for the province's post-secondary institutions will be on the way in the "not too distant" future, prompting criticism from the opposition he will interfere with the independence of universities and colleges.

"The concern here is that Mr. Pallister should not be the one setting the curricula at universities in Manitoba. He clearly does not have a good grasp on the function of the universities," NDP Leader Wab Kinew told reporters Wednesday after question period.

Kinew said he'd like no mandate letters to be given to the schools at all but pointed out the premier said the letters would be coming over a month ago. Pallister mentioned the letters early last month to reporters.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew says he'd like to see no mandate letters given to post-secondary institutions at all. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

A freedom of information request obtained Wednesday by CBC News shows a special academic co-ordination advisory group met on Sept. 25 to discuss the letters, which still have not been made public.

Its throne speech Tuesday, the government said in order to reduce waste and duplication in the education system, mandate letters will be sent to all post-secondary institutions that receive provincial operating funding outlining expected students' outcomes and financial accountability.

Pallister, who is a former teacher, said Wednesday post-secondary schools need to be relevant and have outcomes that help grads pay their bills.

Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont said the letters are completely inappropriate. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

Pallister didn't give any more details on what will be in the mandate letters, which are expected to give the schools direction similar to that given to Crown corporations, which have been asked to reduce management and set out other priorities.

"These are not the result of anything but respect for the importance and the competencies of the people in our post-secondary institutions," Pallister said of the letters.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont called the letters "completely inappropriate."

Lamont, who used to sit on the University of Manitoba's board and was a professor at the school as well as the University of Winnipeg, said they aren't needed because the schools' boards are government-appointed.

"This is part of the premier being a control freak. He can't help but put his fingers in every pie. He keeps trying to control every Crown corporation more directly. He just doesn't seem to realize there's a reason why all these things are supposed to be at arm's length."