Parcels damaged, stolen during Kenville, Man., post office break-in

After a break-in at the Kenville Post Office last Saturday, several parcels are missing while others have been ripped open.

RCMP received a report of a break-in at the facility in Kenville, Man., last Saturday, at around 11:50 a.m.

Swan River RCMP would now like to speak with people in the area who may have items missing, or whose mail was damaged.

Anyone affected by this incident or with information that might help with the investigation can reach Swan River RCMP at 204-734-4686, submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com .

Kenville is a rural community located in western Manitoba, near the Saskatchewan border just south of Swan River, and about 500 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

