Mounties search for Winnipeg boy, 12, after he fell beneath rapids in Sturgeon Falls

RCMP are investigating a potential drowning in Whiteshell Provincial Park on Saturday, after a 12-year-old boy was last seen slipping into the water and beneath the rapids at Sturgeon Falls.

Shortly before noon on Saturday, RCMP were notified of the possible drowning at Sturgeon Falls in the Whiteshell Provincial Park, which is about 135 kilometres east of Winnipeg, a news release says.

The 12-year-old boy from Winnipeg was last seen climbing down the rocks before he fell into the water and disappeared under the rapids, according to the news release.

Mounties say a bystander made an attempt to retrieve the boy from the water but could not bring him to shore.

RCMP are investigating and say their underwater recovery team is working with Manitoba conservation and parks staff at Sturgeon Falls.

