Positive COVID test puts RMTC production on hold

Nine days into its first live production in nearly two years, the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre cancelled weekend shows following a single COVID-19 diagnosis among the cast and crew of Orlando.

Executive director Camilla Holland said a member of the production tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test Thursday afternoon, which was later confirmed by a more accurate PCR test.

