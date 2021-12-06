Positive COVID test puts RMTC production on hold
Shows were cancelled on the weekend
Nine days into its first live production in nearly two years, the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre cancelled weekend shows following a single COVID-19 diagnosis among the cast and crew of Orlando.
Executive director Camilla Holland said a member of the production tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test Thursday afternoon, which was later confirmed by a more accurate PCR test.
