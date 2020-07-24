Province warns public of possible coronavirus exposure at Dakota Tipi Gaming Centre

Manitoba public health officials are warning the public that people who visited a gaming centre on a First Nation west of Winnipeg last weekend may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19 visited the Dakota Tipi Gaming Centre, located more than 85 kilometres west of Winnipeg in Dakota Tipi First Nation, while symptomatic from July 17-19.

The person, who is not a current resident on the reserve, visited the gaming centre at different times during the day and evening during those dates, the province says.

The person did not visit any other public places in the community while symptomatic, the province said.

People who were at the Dakota Tipi Gaming Centre on the days in question do not need to self-isolate, the province says, but they should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

If anyone develops symptoms, they should self-isolate and use the online screening tool, or call Health Links-Info Santé at 204-788-8200 or toll-free at 1-888-315-9257.

Phase 3 of Manitoba's economic reopening strategy allowed indoor recreation centres such as VLT lounges, bingo halls and billiard rooms to operate at 50 per cent capacity, assuming physical distancing can be maintained and group congregation is limited.

