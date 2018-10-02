Portage Place parkade, food court closed due to water main break

A broken water main is being blamed for flooding in the Portage Place parkade.

The food court was closed on Tuesday afternoon because of the water, according to a tweet from the shopping centre.

(Gary Solilak/CBC)

The water was centimetres deep in places, knee-deep in others, said Chelsea Thomson, a spokesperson for the Forks North Portage Partnership, which owns the parkade. She said crews are doing their best to remove the water.

Thomson says monthly parkers were called or emailed to come and get their cars as the flooding began some time between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. There was no way to notify casual parkers.

Monthly parkers have been asked to move their cars immediately. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Thomson says anyone parked in the parkade can get a staff member to drive their car up to street level.

The upper level, P1, was affected more than the lower level P2, she said.

The city has warned the water main break might result in discoloured water throughout downtown.