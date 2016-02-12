Owners of Portage Place look to sell downtown shopping mall

The owners of Portage Place Shopping Centre and parkade are hoping to sell, but first mall ownership will have to get the green light from the city.

City councillors are invited to attend a closed-door briefing on Friday about the potential sale, according to an email sent to members of Winnipeg city council.

Council approval is required for the sale to go forward because The Forks owns the parkade beneath the downtown Winnipeg mall, and the city is a stakeholder in The Forks.

The city would also have to consent to agreement changes associated with the various skywalks that connect the mall with downtown buildings, the email to council said.

In the past, the city has been against selling off the parkade property because it generated revenue for The Forks.

Clare MacKay, vice-president of strategic initiatives with The Forks, declined to provide any details, citing a non-disclosure agreement.

The 440-000-square-foot mall opened in 1987 and has been home to various retail and other businesses over the years.