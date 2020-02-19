Portage Place plans to include 24-hour community space
Toronto's Starlight Investments is expected to make an announcement on Thursday that its plans for Portage Place mall include a 24-hour community space.
A 24-hour community space may be in the works for Portage Place Shopping Centre.
Toronto's Starlight Investments is expected to make an announcement on Thursday.
A source with knowledge of the deal told CBC that the community space would be up to 10,000 square feet and include public washrooms, subject to some conditions.
The potential new owners of the downtown space drew up a plan last year, which included two 20-storey residential towers, and new retail and office space.
All three level of government have approved the sale of Portage Place to Starlight, who is currently in the due-diligence phase of its offer to buy the mall.
The deadline for the deal is next Thursday.
