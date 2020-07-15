Starlight Investments says it needs $20M from city for Portage Place mall redevelopment

Starlight Investments, the company that struck a deal to buy and redevelop Portage Place mall, says without more funding from the city, it won't go ahead with its plans.

City of Winnipeg administors recommend giving the Toronto-based company a fraction of the $20 million the company says it needs from the municipality to move forward.

"This is quite shocking to me and to be quite honest, at $5 million, the deal is dead," Starlight spokesperson Marni Larkin said.

The City of Winnipeg, the Manitoba government and the federal government accepted the company's conditional $69.9 million offer last summer to buy Portage Place. All three levels of government are shareholders in the property through the North Portage Development Corp.

In a letter sent to city administration, Starlight says it is $60 million short of what is needed for its plans for the mall and requests $20 million each from the city, provincial and federal governments.

A report to the city's executive policy committee recommends giving only $5 million through tax increment financing over 10 years.

Tax increment financing, or TIF, is a funding mechanism that uses future property tax revenue to stimulate development.

The funding recommendation is based on "an assessment of the tangible and intangible benefits to downtown and the city overall," the report says.

It also reflects that the project's direct financial benefit to the city is limited, the report says.

In May, the province pledged $28.7 million in tax increment financing for the project.

Larkin said they were surprised by the city report, as discussions with the city had been going well, and they felt they had clearly outlined the benefits of the project to the city.

"We're not saying, 'Could you write us a check for $21, $20 million tomorrow and we'll just carry on work?' We're willing to meet terms, we're willing to bend over, we're willing to extend the timing of the payments [from the city]," she said.

The committee will vote on the recommendation Wednesday.