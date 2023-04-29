One-woman cab company launches in southern Manitoba city

A new one-woman cab company is looking to bring a hometown feel with a dash of pink to its customers in southern Manitoba.

Lindsay Reuben-Sheik launched Peggy's Cab Company in mid-April as an alternative way to catch a ride in Portage la Prairie, Man., located about 85 kilometres west of Winnipeg. She describes the cab ride as "your favourite coffee shop on wheels," where people can feel safe hanging out with a friend.

"It's not that I'm female, it's not that I drive with pink accessories ... It's that deep down I love doing this," Reuben-Sheik said.

"It's supposed to be like pink and bubbly and fun and inclusive. I do drive men, I do drive groups. I will take anybody, so long as there's a mutual respect back and forth to both parties."

The driving force behind the company is to protect the community by offering an alternate and affordable solution for people who may be more comfortable catching a cab with a woman driving, Reuben-Sheik said. Her one cab, a 2012 Mazda CX-9, is decorated with black and pink seat covers in a way she hopes feels welcoming for everyone.

"I just wanted to exist in the market as an option, not the only option," Reuben-Sheik said.

Reuben-Sheik's 2012 Mazda CX9 is decorated with black and pink seat covers creating what she hopes feels welcoming for everyone. (Lindsay Reuben-Sheik)

The idea for Peggy's Cab Co first came to Reuben-Sheik in December, and the rubber hit the road on April 18 after she officially registered the company.

She had heard stories from friends that made her feel like the city needed an alternative cab company focused on keeping customers safe and comfortable.

Reuben-Sheik was born and raised in Portage la Prairie, and said she thought about her two teenage daughters and what would make them feel safe catching a cab. Reuben-Sheik said sometimes they can feel uncomfortable or unsafe being alone in the car with a man they don't know very well.

This is an experience she believes many women share.

"If you're not feeling comfortable having a male driver and then having a male passenger, that's unknown to you besides you ... That does pose a risk to a lot of women," she said.

"You may not feel comfortable and then there's that awkward feeling until you get to your destination ... That's never what I want."

A happy customer

Daniel Carpenter was Peggy's Cab's first customer to purchase a ride membership card. The $35 card never expires and makes each trip a flat rate of $5 in Portage la Prairie, while anything outside the city gets a 15 per cent discount.

Carpenter says having access to a reliable cab company is essential because it is his main form of transportation.

He learned about the company through social media, and wanted to try out the cab because he knew Reuben-Sheik and she's "always been friendly."

Carpenter says he feels safer driving with Peggy's Cab Co. He enjoys the jovial conversation each ride because it feels like riding in the car with a friend.

"I don't even care what the car looks like … it's about how she treats the customers and everything," Carpenter said. "I'm a guy, who cares if I ride in a pink vehicle."

For now, Reuben-Sheik is the only cab driver, which means her hours are somewhat limited.

Homage to Peggy

The company name is a homage to 1990s TV icon Peggy Bundy, played by Katey Segal in the series Married with Children.

Reuben-Sheik described Peggy as a "loud and proud" woman who was authentic and confident in her own identity, but knew when to be soft and real with people. Peggy's also technically a Disney princess after the rights to the show were purchased by the corporation, Reuben-Sheik said with a laugh.

These traits made Peggy the perfect name for her cab company.

The name also serves as a soft shout-out to the provincial capital, Reuben-Sheik said, which could come in handy if she ever chooses to franchise into Winnipeg or expand in the future.

"It's about really driving home the standard of the brand," she said. "Not everything needs to be pink. I'm open to the different colours and the different spectrums, but I'm looking for a very particular kind of personality that the drivers would be firm but, you know, friendly and accommodating."