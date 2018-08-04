Teen missing from Portage may be in Winnipeg, say police

Police say a Portage la Prairie teen missing since April may have been spotted in Winnipeg.

Karen Savanah Toth, 17, hasn't been seen or heard from since leaving Portage to see friends in Brandon on April 6. She was supposed to return to Portage on April 8 but did not arrive when expected.

Police originally said they believe she may be staying with friends in Brandon or Winnipeg.

On Friday RCMP there have been unconfirmed reports Toth has been spotted in Winnipeg.

The teen also has ties to the community of Dauphin River, added police.

Toth is five-foot-five and roughly 135 pounds, with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Toth's whereabouts is asked to call Portage RCMP at 204-857-4445.

More from CBC Manitoba:

