CBC's Ismaila Alfa tracks how long it takes to cross Portage and Main — underground — in a wheelchair

Advocates for people with disabilities and active transportation who favour opening Portage and Main to pedestrians invited members of the public to try their hands at getting across the intersection in a wheelchair.

The event was organized by Winnipeg Trails Association.

"We're asking people to time it to see how long it takes," said Trails executive director Anders Swanson.

Winnipeggers will vote on whether to open the intersection, which has been closed to pedestrians since 1979, in a plebiscite in this year's civic election.

CBC's Ismaila Alfa took the challenge to see how fast he could make it across the intersection both above ground and through the underground concourse.

See how long it took to get through Portage and Main: