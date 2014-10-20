No threat to public after person found dead near Portage and Main: police
A person was found dead near Portage and Main but police say the death does not appear to be suspicious.
Emergency services are investigating a death at 201 Portage Avenue. They say there is no threat to the public.
Police have asked pedestrians to avoid the area, but there is no disruption to traffic at this time.
