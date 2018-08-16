Portage and Main 'yes' campaign seeks to amass $100K marketing kitty

The group campaigning to reopen Portage and Main to pedestrians hopes to raise $100,000 to get their message out,​

Team Open has launched a fundraising campaign to pay for advertising and direct mail to help persuade Winnipeggers to vote in favour of reopening the intersection in a non-binding plebiscite this fall.

The Portage and Main question will be added to the Oct. 24 election ballot. Incumbent Mayor Brian Bowman and challenger Jenny Motkaluk have pledged to honour the result.

There are no rules limiting how much money can be raised and spent by the competing campaigns, provided all advertising is limited to the issue in question and does not mention any specific candidate.

North Kildonan Coun. Jeff Browaty, who opposes reopening the intersection, says he has no concerns with the Yes campaign's fundraising target.

He says he's not surprised the Yes side needs to raise a lot of money because he does not believe a majority of Winnipeggers supports reopening the intersection.

Yes campaign volunteer Adam Dooley says a marketing campaign is necessary to counter misinformation about the intersection.