Portage and Main 'no' side wants city to hold off on intersection work

Opponents of reopening Portage and Main to pedestrians want the City of Winnipeg to hold off on awarding an intersection-revitalization contract until after voters have their say in a plebiscite this fall.

The city plans to award a contract to conduct intersection upgrades and reopen one side of the intersection — Portage Avenue E., between the Richardson Building and the Bank of Montreal — to pedestrians by the fall of 2019.

The contract, worth up to $1.5 million, was supposed to be awarded by July 16.

On Friday, North Kildonan Coun. Jeff Browaty, who opposes the reopening of the intersection to pedestrians, called on the city to hold off on awarding the intersection-revitalization work.

"The public is being asked to have a say on it, so why are we proceeding with it?" Browaty asked in an interview.

He said he does not oppose a separate contract to assess the state of the underground concourse at Portage and Main, which faces repairs. That contract, worth up to $2 million, was supposed to be awarded by July 31.

​Mayoral candidate Jenny Motkaluk, who also opposes reopening the intersection, also wants the city to hold off on the intersection-revitalization contract, spokesperson Dave Shorr said in an interview.

Mayor Brian Bowman is expected to address the question Friday afternoon.

The two contracts were posted months before council voted to proceed with a Portage and Main plebiscite.

The question of whether the Portage Avenue and Main Street intersection ought to be reopened to pedestrians will appear on the municipal election ballot on Oct. 24.​

Although the plebiscite is non-binding, Bowman and Motkaluk have committed to respecting the result.

The mayor campaigned in 2014 on reopening the intersection.