'Extensive water damage' after concourse climber sparks sprinklers below Portage and Main

The underground concourse at Portage and Main was the scene of an overnight crime — but not involving any lonely pedestrians.

At about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, someone crawled into the concourse ceiling near the former TD Bank at 201 Portage Ave. and struck a sprinkler, Winnipeg communications manager David Driedger said.

"As a result, there is extensive water damage to the drywall ceiling. The wheelchair lifts are also closed pending their inspection," he said in a statement.

"At this point, it is not clear how this individual made their way into the ceiling space, and a police report was filed regarding this incident."

The Winnipeg Police Service says it's investigating the clandestine concourse caper.

The city plans to make $1.5 million worth of improvements to the concourse, both above and below ground, regardless of whether Winnipeggers vote in favour of reopening the intersection to pedestrians this fall.

A non-binding plebiscite on Portage and Main has been added to the Oct. 24 election ballot.