'Extensive water damage' after concourse climber sparks sprinklers below Portage and Main

Late Tuesday, someone crawled into the Portage and Main concourse ceiling near the former TD Bank at 201 Portage Ave. and struck a sprinkler.

City unsure how someone crawled into ceiling; police investigating

Bartley Kives · CBC News ·
The city doesn't know how someone crawled into the concourse ceiling at Portage and Main. (Ian McCausland/Twitter)

The underground concourse at Portage and Main was the scene of an overnight crime — but not involving any lonely pedestrians.

At about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, someone crawled into the concourse ceiling near the former TD Bank at 201 Portage Ave. and struck a sprinkler, Winnipeg communications manager David Driedger said.

"As a result, there is extensive water damage to the drywall ceiling. The wheelchair lifts are also closed pending their inspection," he said in a statement.

"At this point, it is not clear how this individual made their way into the ceiling space, and a police report was filed regarding this incident."

The Winnipeg Police Service says it's investigating the clandestine concourse caper.

The city plans to make $1.5 million worth of improvements to the concourse, both above and below ground, regardless of whether Winnipeggers vote in favour of reopening the intersection to pedestrians this fall.

A non-binding plebiscite on Portage and Main has been added to the Oct. 24 election ballot.

