Councillor wants Portage and Main opening put on the ballot

A Winnipeg city councillor wants to put the question of opening Portage and Main to foot traffic on the next municipal election ballot.

North Kildonan Coun. Jeff Browaty introduced the motion Thursday. It was seconded by Coun. Janice Lukes.

The motion says there is "strong interest" among Winnipeggers to have "a fulsome debate and to have a say" on allowing pedestrian crossings at Portage and Main.

If approved by council, the yes or no question of whether voters support the opening of Portage and Main to pedestrian crossings would be added to the municipal election ballot in October.

The result of the ballot question would not be binding but would rather be received as information by council, a spokesperson for the city said.

The intersection has been closed to foot traffic since 1979.

The city's public service is currently asking for proposals from consultants to bid on an opportunity to create a design vision for Winnipeg's iconic intersection that includes pedestrian crosswalks.

The city plans to open the first of four pedestrian crossings within the next 18 months.

The next Winnipeg municipal election is scheduled for Oct. 24, 2018.