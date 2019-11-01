Vehicle takes out light standard at Portage and Main

Traffic is piling up on southbound Portage Avenue and Main Street after a vehicle hit a light standard at the busy intersection Friday morning, Winnipeg police say.

Cadets are directing traffic at the downtown corner, where nine lanes of Main Street intersect with eight lanes of Portage Avenue.

Police were called about the crash just after 7:30 a.m. No one was taken to hospital, they said.

The collision is blocking the southbound median lane, a southbound middle lane and the northbound median lane.

The City of Winnipeg tweeted that vehicles should keep right.

It's not known when the traffic lights will be back up and running, but the city said signal crews are on site for repairs.