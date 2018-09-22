Woman assaulted, thrown from vehicle in Portage la Prairie, Mounties say

A Portage la Prairie man faces charges after a woman was assaulted and thrown from a vehicle, RCMP say.

A homeowner in the RM of Portage la Prairie called police around 6:30 a.m. Sunday after the woman, 42, from Carberry arrived at his house appearing severely injured. Paramedics took her to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP learned from the woman that she had been picked up by a friend and another man in Carberry.

She said they assaulted her with a weapon and later threw her from the vehicle. She walked several hours until she arrived at the home and asked for help.

A man, 21, was found with the victim's vehicle and was arrested.

RCMP are looking for a second suspect. Anyone with information can call the Portage La Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, or contact Crime Stoppers https://manitobacrimestoppers.com/.