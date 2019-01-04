2 trains collided in derailment near Portage la Prairie, investigators say

Two trains travelling near Portage la Prairie, Man., collided Thursday morning and caused locomotives and train cars from each to derail, the Transportation Safety Board says.

Two TSB investigators inspected the crash site Friday. Spokesperson Alexandre Fournier said one conductor suffered minor injuries after two CN Rail trains collided near Bowes Trailer Park east of Portage la Prairie, which is about 80 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

Few details on the cause of the crash have been released, but the preliminary signs suggest the eastbound train hit the westbound train at Mile 50.2 of the River Subdivision train track, said Fournier.

Two locomotives from the eastbound train and eight train cars from the westbound train derailed, he added.

"At this point we're going to look to establish the sequence of events on both trains, and signals will be one thing we'll be looking at," said Fournier.

He said Friday he expects the track will reopen shortly, but couldn't say exactly when.

