Suspect wanted in Portage la Prairie shooting death

Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting in Portage la Prairie, Man., on Monday.

RCMP were called to a shooting at a house on First Street N.W. in Portage la Prairie, where a 22-year-old man from Langruth, Man., was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital and died later that day.

Laurent Beaulieu, 19, is wanted for second-degree murder. He might be in Portage la Prairie or the surrounding area and is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information should call 911 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

