Portage la Prairie homicide suspect arrested in Winnipeg

Police have charged a suspect with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in Portage la Prairie last week.

Laurent Beaulieu, 18, was arrested at a house in Winnipeg on Friday.

A girl, 17, from Long Plain First Nation who was arrested at the scene has been charged being an accessory to murder after the fact.

On May 20, police were called to a reported shooting at a house on 1st Street NW in Portage La Prairie. They found the victim, 22, from Langruth, Man. suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he died.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information should call 911 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online at Crime Stoppers.