A man in Portage la Prairie who initially reported he had been shot with a pellet gun turned out to have been shot with a real firearm, RCMP say.

Officers went to the hospital where the victim, 20, was being treated. He had been shot at a house on 10th Street NE in Portage la Prairie at 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

In their investigation, police learned that three males, two armed with guns, and a female, all dressed in black and wearing masks and gloves, entered the house and threatened the man.

One of the suspects shot the man and fled on foot.

The victim, who police believe was targeted, remains in hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information can call Portage La Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or contact Crime Stoppers.