RCMP look for caller behind 'serious threats' toward Portage la Prairie high school

RCMP are looking for the person who made serious threats toward a Portage la Prairie high school on Wednesday.

A Mountie happened to be at Portage Collegiate Institute for an unrelated matter when the school received the threat, and had the school placed under lockdown, RCMP said in a news release.

More RCMP officers were sent to secure and search the school, and a police dog was used to help look for explosives.

The search didn't turn up anything suspicious, RCMP said, and the lockdown was lifted.

Investigators detained two people but released them following questioning after determining they weren't involved, police said.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

