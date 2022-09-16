'His children miss him terribly': Family desolate in April disappearance of Portage la Prairie man

The family of a man who went missing five months ago in western Manitoba are repeating calls for answers into his disappearance.

Shawn Roy Miness, 42, hasn't been seen since April 21 in Portage la Prairie.

"Shawn is missed by many. He is a father, brother, uncle, cousin, friend and more," his sister Ashley Reid said in a statement provided by RCMP on Friday. "His children miss him terribly, as well as his sisters, nieces and nephews."

Miness was reported missing on April 23, two days after he was last seen at a home on Tupper Street, according to RCMP.

He is six feet tall, weighs about 190 pounds and has very short dark coloured hair and brown eyes. RCMP do not have a description of what he might have been wearing the last time he was seen.

Investigators are again asking for any information from the public that might help locate Miness. Tips can be passed on by phone to Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through their website.

"He was always there to lend a helping hand," Reid said of her brother. "We have a large hole in the family that we are hoping to get answers for."

