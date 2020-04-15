Skip to Main Content
RCMP arrest 2 men accused of selling drugs out of a stolen truck in Portage la Prairie
Two men each face ten charges after RCMP accused them of selling drugs out of a stolen truck in Portage la Prairie last week.

RCMP say they found imitation guns, a machete, bear spray and methamphetamine in the truck, which they said was reported stolen in Winnipeg. (Submitted by RCMP)

RCMP in the city, which is located about 85 kilometres west of Winnipeg, said they received a report shortly after 9 a.m. on Friday of a couple of men who were accused of selling drugs in a black truck at a business on Saskatchewan Avenue West.

RCMP said officers determined, while en route, that vehicle had been stolen out of Winnipeg.

Officers found imitation guns, a machete, bear spray and drugs after they arrived and searched the truck, an RCMP release said on Tuesday.

The men, both 30-years-old, each face ten charges, including unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, possessing weapons for dangerous purposes and against orders, possessing property obtained by crime and possessing methamphetamine.

One of the suspects is also charged for failure to comply with a release order, and the other for driving while prohibited, RCMP said. 

Mounties are continuing to investigate.

