Police watchdog closes investigation after 14-year-old girl's collarbone broken in arrest

Manitoba's Independent Investigation Unit says there's no grounds to charge a Portage la Prairie police officer after a 14-year-girl's collarbone was broken during an arrest earlier this year.

The police watchdog opened the investigation in February after the girl's injury was reported by RCMP earlier that month following her arrest.

In his final report, civilian director Zane Tessler wrote that he was satisfied the girl's right clavicle had been broken following a foot chase when she was tackled and arrested by police on Feb. 7.

However, he said there's a "dearth of evidence" regarding any verbal or physical mistreatment of the girl that could be construed as excessive or unnecessary, other than the original allegations from the girl herself.

Tessler wrote that none of the girls' three friends who saw the arrest recalled "any untoward act" by police and that the girl made no comment to hospital staff about any force applied to her.

The investigation has been closed.

Allegations of punching, swearing

Portage la Prairie RCMP officers were investigating a report of uttering threats and possession of a dangerous weapon when they arrested the girl on the evening of Feb. 7, police told the investigation unit.

The girl and three of her friends were walking outside in the community, about 80 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

According to Tessler's report, the girl told investigators two police officers approached her, called her by her identical twin sister's name, and told her she was under arrest. The girl said she ran at first but then stopped and was immediately tackled by one of the officers.

She alleged the officer punched her twice and swore at her, and wouldn't take her to the hospital right away.

The officer provided a copy of his notes and gave investigators a "narrative report," but didn't consent to being interviewed, Tessler wrote.

The notes and narrative report were consistent, he wrote, and described the officer chasing the girl before he tackled and "bear-hugged" her to the ground, so the other officer could pull out her arms and handcuff her.

Witness testimony, medical record checked

Tessler wrote the girl's friends who were there said they heard the girl scream but didn't hear any conversation between her and police. They also said they couldn't see if police and the girl had a physical altercation before she was taken away in the police car.

The other officer at the arrest told investigators he and his partner had been in contact with the girl earlier that day, having gotten her mixed up with her identical twin sister, but released her once they realized who she was.

During the incident under investigation, however, he told investigators both the sisters were implicated.

Tessler wrote the other officer told investigators he and his partner chased the girl and his partner caught up with her, wrapped his arms around her in a "bear hug" and both fell to the ground.

That officer denied either he or his partner punched the girl or used any other force, and said the whole thing took place in no more than 30 seconds.

The girl's medical file confirmed she'd broken her right clavicle, but didn't include any reference to her interaction with them, Tessler wrote.

Based on the evidence, Tessler said he wasn't satisfied police punched the girl and there's no grounds to justify a criminal charge.