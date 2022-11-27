Man accused in 'random' kidnapping of mother, toddler arrested in Winnipeg: RCMP

Winnipeg police have safely arrested Michael Klimchuk, 62, after he allegedly kidnapped a 25-year-old woman and her toddler at random on Friday, RCMP say.

Klimchuk is now in the custody of the Portage la Prairie RCMP, according to a Sunday news release.

He has been wanted since Friday evening when police say he evaded arrest by using dangerous driving tactics before abandoning his vehicle.

That's when police say the 25-year-old woman stopped on the side of the road near Portage la Prairie to help him, since he appeared to be in medical distress.

Both the woman and toddler are now safe, police announced on Saturday. The woman called them on Friday around 6:30 p.m., saying they were safe in Winnipeg's Polo Park area, and that the man who kidnapped them had fled the vehicle in the city.