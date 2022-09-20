Portage la Prairie man arrested after chase involving 2 stolen vehicles: Manitoba RCMP

A Portage la Prairie man is in custody after a chase last week that Manitoba RCMP say involved two stolen vehicles, one of which hit a police vehicle.

Just after 7 a.m. last Friday, Portage la Prairie RCMP got a report from a member of the public who was following a suspected stolen vehicle on Road 36 West in the rural municipality of Portage la Prairie, RCMP said in a Tuesday news release.

Police located the vehicle, which they confirmed was stolen. They tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused and tried to ram the police car.

The stolen vehicle then got stuck on Road 30 West and the driver ran away, police say. He stole another vehicle, according to police, which was then located in the area of Highway 2 and Highway 13. The driver continued to flee from officers, RCMP said.

The driver got stuck again in a ditch, and police vehicles surrounded the stolen vehicle, RCMP said. The driver managed to get the stolen vehicle free and hit one of the police vehicles before he was arrested.

One of the officers was injured during the incident, RCMP say. That officer was treated at hospital and released.

A 29-year-old man from Portage la Prairie faces several charges, including two counts of assault on a police officer with a weapon and one count each of flight from a police officer, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, theft, and possession of property obtained by crime.

More from CBC News: