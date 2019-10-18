RCMP looking for missing Portage la Prairie teenage girl

RCMP are asking the public for help to find a missing 17-year-old from Portage la Prairie, Man.

Adrianna Prince was last seen on Oct. 7.

She is five feet three inches tall, about 170 pounds, with brown eyes, freckles on her left cheek and long black hair.

Mounties believe she could be in Winnipeg or Brandon.

Anyone with information can contact Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)