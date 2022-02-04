17-year-old charged with manslaughter in October death of Portage la Prairie man

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with manslaughter, after an aggravated assault in late September 2021 led to the death of a 41-year-old Portage la Prairie man, Manitoba RCMP say.

The teen was arrested this week, police said in a Friday news release.

On Sept. 26, 2021, RCMP received a report of a man who was assaulted with a weapon behind a business on Saskatchewan Avenue West in Portage la Prairie.

Two suspects were seen fleeing from the crime scene, one on foot and the other on a bike, police said in a September news release.

Officers who responded found the 41-year-old Portage la Prairie man, who had life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to a Winnipeg hospital, where he died on Oct. 22, 2021, police said.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

In an October news release, police said they were treating his death as a homicide and had obtained surveillance video from around the time of the incident showing two possible suspects.

The 17-year-old was arrested in Portage la Prairie on Thursday, RCMP said.

He remains in custody and will be appearing in court in Winnipeg on Feb. 4.