Portage la Prairie man missing for more than 1 year

A man who went missing more than one year ago has still not been found, Manitoba RCMP say.

Shawn Miness, 42, was last seen on April 21, 2022, at his home on Tupper Street in Portage la Prairie, RCMP said in a statement Tuesday.

He was reported missing two days later.

Miness stands at six feet tall, weighs about 190 pounds and has short dark hair and brown eyes

.

Anyone with information on Miness's whereabouts is asked to call Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or through their website.