Portage la Prairie man killed in head-on crash

A Portage la Prairie man, 27, is dead after crashing head-on with a semi-trailer on Thursday evening, RCMP say.

Mounties got the report of a two-vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway at Provincial Road 242 around 7:30 p.m., RCMP said in a news release on Friday.

When officers arrived, they found a semi and a minivan in the eastbound lanes, and emergency medical services staff attending to people on scene.

The initial investigation determined the deceased was driving a minivan the wrong way in the eastbound lane when he collided with the semi, Mounties said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi, a 51-year-old Brandon man, was injured and taken to hospital in stable condition.

A forensic collision reconstructionist from the RCMP is assisting with the investigation, Mounties said.

More from CBC Manitoba: