Portage la Prairie man, 43, dead after being hit by train: Manitoba RCMP

Mounties in Portage la Prairie are investigating after a man was hit by a train and died in the south-central Manitoba city early Tuesday morning.

The westbound train hit a pedestrian at around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the northwest part of the city, RCMP said in a news release.

The 43-year-old man from Portage la Prairie was sent to hospital, where he later died, RCMP said.

Officers are working with the rail company, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, to investigate what led to the collision in the small city, about 85 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

RCMP directed further questions about the collision to the railway company, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, which was formed when CP Rail merged with the Kansas City Southern Railway Co. in April.

A representative for CPKC would not provide additional information, saying in an email the company did not have anything to add.